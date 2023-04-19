However, one thing quickly became apparent when she took over as the area’s police chief and that was the drive and commitment of the officers working under her leadership as they strive to keep the communities they serve safe.

The chief inspector said: “The Falkirk area command has some very unique areas from the town centres to the more rural parts, as well as the industry at Grangemouth, a football stadium and the hospital. All of these bring their own challenges.

"Two months into the job I’m aware there is still much to discover but I think that during that time I’ve already made a fair assessment of those challenges. One of the main ones is budgetary cuts – there are still lots of demands on policing and wider public services against a backdrop of need for savings.

New Chief Inspector for the Falkirk area command Lynsey Kidd

"Since I’ve been here, I’ve witnessed the commitment, enthusiasm and drive of the officers across Falkirk area. We ask them to do a lot on a shift and they show an incredible willingness and passion to serve our communities.”

Although she may be based in Falkirk police office in West Bridge Street, the new chief inspector is eager to get out and about to discover more about the communities and their needs.

"I’m also keen to continue the strong partnership work of my predecessor,” she added. “Our latest local police plan will be available within weeks and for Falkirk area command that means maintaining the national priorities of Police Scotland while responding to community concerns, enhancing resilience and safeguarding the most vulnerable, as well as giving the public confidence.”

While the pandemic and lockdown brought its own unique challenges, Chief Inspector Kidd believes that one of the biggest tests currently facing the force is the cost of living crisis as “when people are economically challenged there is more of a risk of committing criminality”.

Chief Inspector for the Falkirk area Lynsey Kidd may be based in the town's police office but aims to get out and about in communities as much as possible

She is also aware of the rise in online fraud and is keen to make people aware of the risks, as well as keeping themselves safe from bogus callers.

Her 14 years as a police officer have given her a wealth of experience which she hopes to put to good use in her current role. She initially served with Lothian and Borders Police, mainly working in Edinburgh West. She has also had spells at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan, at the force executive with the chief of staff team, and as a community inspector in Stirling.

During that time she has trained in specialist skills, including hostage and negotiation, liaison and protest policing to cover big football matches, concerts and other large scale events, and leadership programmes.