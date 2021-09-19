Falkirk woman threatened to slash partner

Police actually heard Olivia Sinclair (20) make the threat to stab her partner while he was making a call to them to come and deal with the situattion.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sinclair had already admitted behaving in a threatening manner at her 22 Sinclair Place, Falkirk home on December 25 last year, telling her partner she would stab him. She then struck a door with the weapon.

At a previous appearance the court heard Sinclair and the complainer had been in a relationship which was on and off for around three years.

It was around 1am and they were at Sinclair’s home address when an argument broke out over the Sinclair having a conversation with someone on the Snapchat app.

Sinclair, who was talking on the phone to a friend, was heard to say she was going to chuck her partner out of the property.

Her partner tried to call the police, but Sinclair refused him access to the phone and then got a knife and began to thrust it against the kitchen door.

The man was eventually able to contact police and during the call, police personnel could hear the Sinclair shouting and screaming at her partner to give her back the phone.

She then stabbed the kitchen door and threatened to stab her partner.

The court heard the knife in question was eight inches long with a white handle.

It was stated at no time did Sinclair actually hold the knife at her partner.

In previous court appearances it was Sinclair was said to be a “vulnerable young woman” and a first offender who was had endured a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic through isolation and loneliness – as well as supposedly catching the virus earlier this year, which forced her to

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio placed Sinclair, who had previously been subject to structured deferred sentence, on a supervised community payback order for a further six months.

