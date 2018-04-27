Falkirk woman stole sweeties from Cineworld

A serial shoplifter and drug addict who pinched sweets from Falkirk Cineworld has been given a chance to sort her life out.

Vari Heeps (41), 101 Braemar Drive, Falkirk admitted theft at the cinema she committed on February 4 and a host of other thefts. Currently serving a custodial sentence, Heeps is scheduled for release on May 11. Last Thursday, Falkirk Sheriff Court heard she had tests carried out on her heart, kidney and liver functions while in prison and was about to start a methadone prescription. Sheriff Derek Livingston placed her on a drug treatment and testing order for 18 months and called for a review of the order in two month’s time.