A shop lifter will find out her punishment on October 25 after her case was continued for background reports.

Carla Lamont (30), 25 Cramond Court, Falkirk, stole healthcare products from Boots in Grangemouth on June 30, 2016.

She also obtained a £35 credit voucher from M&S in Falkirk by fraud and stole clothes from Ann Summers on January 19, 2018.