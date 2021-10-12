Falkirk woman ripped partner's t-shirt in assault

Kelly Muir, of 14 Forth Wynd, attacked the man on August 20 by attempting to strike him on the head and seize him on the body.

Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday the 26-year-old had been speaking to a friend prior to the assault.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “The accused was on the phone to her friend and the witness was sitting beside her on the couch.”

Falkirk woman Kelly Muir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court after assaulting a man. Picture: Michael Gillen.

On ending the call, Muir grabbed the man and “tried to strike” him.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused then climbed on top of him a couple of times, punching him and slapping him.

“He eventually managed to push her off, but she returned and struck him again.

“He again managed to push her off, however, this time the accused ripped his t-shirt and the police were contacted.”The court was told officers cautioned and charged the accused.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Muir’s issues were being addressed.

He added: “She pleaded guilty from custody.

“There’s clearly an issue with her mental health which has been addressed substantially since.

“The ongoing community payback order is going well. Various agencies are involved and she’s benefitting from that.

“She tells me she’s had two job offers so things are going well for her on the ground.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “There are positive signs in your circumstances, which are good to see.”

Muir was ordered to complete 50 hours’ unpaid work within nine months.

