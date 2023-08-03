Manh Van Bui was held when police found three properties in Edinburgh and Falkirk had been transformed into sophisticated cannabis farms. One was only uncovered after a fire broke out there.

A judge heard how the potential value of cannabis seized was almost £670,000.

Bui today appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he pled guilty to a charge of being involved in the production of the drug. The Vietenamese-born 34-year-old was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The cannabis fire was discovered following a fire in the Falkirk property. Pic: National World

The court heard how Bui played a vital role in the crime gang.

Prosecutor Euan Cameron said: "A female and male member of the group would contact the landlord or property manager via Gumtree requesting a viewing. They would then meet with them presenting as husband and wife. The property would then be rented and used for the purposes of cultivating cannabis."

In April 2019, a woman put her home in Falkirk up for rent on Gumtree. She then met a couple who handed over fake passports as identification. They agreed to pay the £1000-a-month rent.

But, in October 2019, there was a blaze at the property. Police found the house had been converted with expensive equipment – such as lighting and fans – to help grow cannabis.

Mr Cameron added: "Officers formed the impression the property had been vacated in a hurry."

DNA from a toothbrush and a cigarette butt linked Bui to having been there.

The court heard a total of 131 cannabis plants were seized.

In August 2020, a man then advertised his home in the Moredun area of Edinburgh for rent on the selling site. He was also duped by a couple using counterfeit passports.

Mr Cameron said Bui was later seen turning up there "multiple times" by taxi. He was also captured at a B&Q store in Edinburgh buying cables, plant feed and joinery equipment.

This cannabis factory was discovered in December 2020 by police who were there on an "unrelated matter". A total of 387 plants were this time collected.

Prior to that raid, a woman posing as a mum of a young child agreed to rent the home of a professor in Currie in Edinburgh in September 2020.The court heard Bui pretended to be her partner.

Bui was again regularly seen here before police also swooped there in December 2020 and recovered 278 plants.

Mr Cameron said the total haul had the potential to produce 66kg of cannabis.

He added: "If this was sub-divided into one gram street deals then it could realise £668,560."