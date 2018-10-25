Falkirk woman in court after dog dies from asphyxiation

A woman’s not guilty plea to causing a dog to die from blunt force trauma and asphyxiation has been accepted.

Linda McLauchlan (48), 80 Seaforth Road, Falkirk, will learn her fate in court next month, after admitting she failed to provide adequate or veterinary care for the pet between March 17 and June 17.

Sentencing was deferred until November 15 for reports.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that McLauchlan has since moved outwith the council’s social work catchment area.

Assessments will now be carried out by Fife Council.