Falkirk woman drove on Christmas Day when five times legal limit

Last Christmas won’t be remembered as a merry one for a drink-driver who got behind the wheel when five times the legal limit.

Angela Maxwell (47), 2 Ewing Avenue, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously in Falkirk on December 25 by repeatedly striking the kerb and driving on the wrong side of the road. She admitted having 250 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeding the 50ml limit.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard another driver saw Maxwell’s car being driven at speed in Polmont and decided to pursue it as it twice hit a kerb and veered onto the opposite carriageway.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The witness contacted police and followed her towards The Falkirk Stadium. At the roundabout the accused took the cut-off towards The Helix and again entered onto the wrong side of the road. She then re-entered the roundabout to go onto Etna Road but was observed to drive four times round before taking the exit.”

The witness followed Maxwell to her home before police arrived. She was taken to hospital for treatment to a head wound and a blood test.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “She’s appalled and embarrassed by her conduct.”

Maxwell was disqualified for 32 months and fined £1100. She must sit an extended driving test before she can hold a full licence.