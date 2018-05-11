Falkirk woman claimed £7K she wasn’t entitled to

A woman who conned Falkirk Council out of £7000 of housing benefit must complete unpaid work.

Sheriff Caldwell told Natalie Rankine (30), from 81 Wallace Street, Falkirk, she would avoid jail as long as she continues repaying the money.

Rankine had admitted taking money she was not entitled to between September 2014 and October 2016 by failing to notify the council her circumstances had changed after she had got married and £3000 from DWP that she was not entitled to.

She was placed on a supervised community order for 12 months and given six months to complete 250 hours unpaid work.