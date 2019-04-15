Falkirk woman caught with class A drug stash avoids jail

A Falkirk woman caught with a stash of a class A drug has avoided imprisonment.

An undercover police officer found 7.2 grammes of diamorphine, with a street value of £720, at the home of Janey Baillie (43) on February 22 last year.

Digital scales and two mobile phones were also discovered at the property.

Baillie, 2 Birnam Place, Falkirk, was also found to be in possession of the same drug at Falkirk Police Station and elsewhere on April 23, as well as a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug.

Her solicitor told the court Baillie had been engaging well with a current drug treatment order.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Baillie under a six-month restriction of liberty order from 7pm to 7am daily.