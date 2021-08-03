Falkirk woman admits to kicking police officer and threatening partner

Kelly Muir, of 14 Forth Wynd, admitted assaulting the officer on the body at her home on May 14 this year.

On the same day, the 25-year-old also behaved in a threatening manner towards her partner at the property.

Muir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 29.

Sentence was adjourned until Thursday, August 5 for a Criminal Justice Social Work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment previously requested.

Bail was continued.

