Falkirk woman admits to kicking police officer and threatening partner

A Falkirk woman, who admitted to kicking a police officer and acting in a threatening manner towards her partner, has been ordered to reappear in court.

By Herald Reporter
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 12:33 pm

Kelly Muir, of 14 Forth Wynd, admitted assaulting the officer on the body at her home on May 14 this year.

On the same day, the 25-year-old also behaved in a threatening manner towards her partner at the property.

Muir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, July 29.

Kelly Muir appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week after assaulting a police officer. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Sentence was adjourned until Thursday, August 5 for a Criminal Justice Social Work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment previously requested.

Bail was continued.

