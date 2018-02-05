Falkirk West MSP praises domestic abuse victims’ courage

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson has paid tribute to the courage of domestic abuse survivors after the Scottish Parliament unanimously passed a Bill.

The Bill now covers physical attacks and forms of abuse that cannot easily be prosecuted under existing laws, such as emotional maltreatment, controlling behaviour and psychological abuse.

These changes mean it will now be possible to prosecute abuse in all forms as a single offence, allowing courts to consider the whole course of abuse and sentence perpetrators accordingly.

MSP Matheson said: “I am very grateful to the domestic abuse survivors who presented their evidence to the Justice Committee. Their courage and determination helped shape the legislation I brought to Parliament, and their actions will help the justice system prosecute those who commit one of the most insidious crimes in our communities.”

MSP Matheson has also announced dedicated funding for Police Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid.