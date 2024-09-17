Falkirk vet issues urgent warning to pet owners after suspected dog poisonings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two dogs have reportedly died after being walked in Polmont Woods – a week after a suspected dog poisoning incident happened in Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

The local branches of Vets4Pets have posted a warning online following the “heart-breaking” deaths of two dogs and a reported attempt to poison another dog which was being walked on Callendar Park.

Vets4Pets staff believe these are incidents of either deliberate or accidental poisoning of dogs.

Their online post stated: “We really need to make people aware of concerning issues people have come across when walking their dogs in either Callander Park or Polmont woods lately.

Vets4Pets are urging people to be on their guard if they are walking their dogs in Callendar Park or Polmont woods (Picture: Submitted)

“We have sadly had two dogs collapse, became lethargic, seizure, and sadly passed away after walks at Polmont woods. We believe there is someone possibly putting things in this area that are poisonous and dogs are finding and eating.

"There is also sights of fish being found floating in the reservoir by Polmont woods, so advice would be do not let your dog swim in there until this has been rectified. Also last week we had an emergency admission come in after walking her dog at Callander Park.

"She notice someone giving her dog some treats, then noticed a bright green capsule handed to her dog which he ate. We then had to make this dog sick to bring this up.

"We have this in a container and potentially going to get this tested to see what this could be. Scary thought is, if this owner hadn’t noticed, this could have been a different story and he might not have been so lucky.

“We urge dog owners to not allow their dogs to take treats off people they don’t know, also to be a little more vigilant in their walk surroundings. If there are any signs of them possibly eating anything to contact your vets straight away, and if possible keep your dog on a lead in these areas just as a safety precaution.”

A dog owner responded to the post stating her dog fell ill after walking in Polmont woods and her kidneys started to fail so she had to be put down.

The Falkirk Herald has been in touch with Vets4Pets to clarify the situation and find out if the matters have been reported to police.