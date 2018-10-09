Falkirk trucker head butted man for chatting up his partner

A middle aged first offender saw red when a man started chatting up his partner in a pub and planted a headbutt square in his face.

HGV driver Robert Laidlaw (50) had never been in trouble with the courts before, but when the man started making comments towards the woman – now Laidlaw’s former partner – he lashed out and left him with a visibly injured face.

Laidlaw, 4 Mandela Avenue, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to the assault he committed on Alexander Nicholson at the Scotia Bar, Manor Street, Falkirk, on October 28 last year.

Graham McLachlan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.40pm and the complainer was speaking to a lady in the bar, just chatting. The accused simply walked up and headbutted the complainer to the left side of his face.

“The complainer asked why this had been done and other patrons intervened and escorted the accused from the bar.”

The court heard the complainer sustained swelling over his left eye, but later contacted police to say the injury was worse than he thought at the time and he required medical attention.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “Mr Laidlaw had been in the pub with his partner and the complainer had been chatting her up. He spoke to him and asked him to desist, but the complainer started to make comments about his partner and Mr Laidlaw reacted in the manner described.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell told the court he had a letter from Mr Nicholson which stated he might not have his driving licence returned as a result of the attack and, if he could no longer drive, that would mean he would lose his job.

Miss Swan argued Mr Nicholson was an engineer and did not drive for a living.

Sheriff Caldwell told Laidlaw: “I take into account your previous good conduct and I don’t expect you will be back in court again.”

Laidlaw was fined £350 and given two months to pay it.