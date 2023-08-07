News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk travel: Police urge drivers to avoid area after early morning crash on A801

Police are still at the scene of an early morning crash which has closed a busy main route in the area.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:33 BST

Two vehicles were involved in the incident around 6am this morning on the A801 at the Bowhouse Roundabout, Falkirk.

The road between the roundabout, Maddiston and the Avon Gorge remains closed and motorists are being asked to find an alternative route while investigations continue.

There has been no information released about the condition of those in the two vehicles involved.

Police have asked motorists to avoid this stretch of the A801 following a serious crash. Pic: Michael GillenPolice have asked motorists to avoid this stretch of the A801 following a serious crash. Pic: Michael Gillen
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Monday, August 7 we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A801 at Bowhouse Roundabout, Falkirk.

“Officers remain in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.

“The A801 between Bowhouse Roundabout, Maddiston and the Avon Gorge remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is avaialable.