The Nicotine Vapour Products (NVPs) that have been found in general supply fail to meet national standards and also lack suitable instructions and warnings which are essential to inform and protect consumers.

Retailers and consumers are now being asked to carefully check products are labelled correctly with the statement “This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance”.

Shopkeepers are also being urged to be wary of buying supplies from the Internet, where products intended for the US market do not meet UK standards for sale.

The illegal vapes were removed from shelves of shops throughout the Falkirk area

The operation will hopefully serve as a wake up call to both retailers and consumers.

Councillor Stacey Devine, Falkirk Council public protection spokesperson, said: “There are real concerns consumers will not always be aware of the contents of NVPs and the dangers in using them unchecked.

“Young people are also increasingly using NVPs and we are again reminding retailers it is an offence to sell to someone under 18 and that they should always verify ages before allowing a purchase.”

Anyone with concerns about vaping products, or by retailers in relation to possible underage sales, can report them by contacting Trading Standards partner agency Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 600 or at the Scottish consumer advice website.