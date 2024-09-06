Falkirk town centre hotel vandalised
Two windows at the Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue were broken and are now boarded up.
External damage can also be seen to the outside of the building.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 5 we were called to a report of a vandalism at a premises in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk.
“Enquiries are ongoing and there will be additional officer patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3402 of Thursday, September 5. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”