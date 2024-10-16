Falkirk toiletries thief who failed to make clean getaway in custody through Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shoplifter will be released from custody just after Christmas to see if he can go straight – and not straight to the shop shelves for a five fingered discount.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Donnelly, 34, pleaded guilty to stealing toiletries from Boots, Falkirk Central Retail, on May 23.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Donnelly, of no fixed abode, was due for release of December 27 and placed him on six month structured deferred sentence to begin on that date.