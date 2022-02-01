Falkirk thug racially abused police at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.30pm and police officers attended at the address in Westfield Street. The accused was immediately arrested but resisted officers and struggled violently with them.

“He refused to be handcuffed and lashed his body about. He was eventually restrained and handcuffed and taken to the police vehicle where he continued to struggle with officers.

Wright racially abused police at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

"The accused was bleeding from cuts on his right hand and was taken to hospital to received medical treatment. He became agitated at the hospital and got aggressive with officers – so much so he had to be placed back in the police vehicle to await treatment.”

One of the police officers was English and Wright unleashed a torrent of racist and homophobic abuse at him.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He had been self employed as a sign fixer since he left school. During the lockdown the work was coming less and less. He was with his brother and drinking too much.

"Now he has cut out almost all of his drinking and is running almost every day, losing five stone in weight.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Wright would have been “more of a handful then than he is now” to police officers given his weight loss.

He fined Wright, 39 Randyford Street, Falkirk, £625 to be paid in full within two months.

