A video of the attack was subsequently posted online and brought the matter to the attention of the police.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to the assault she committed – while acting with others – against a 15-year-old girl in Glebe Street, Falkirk, on May 3.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the witness was in the town centre. The accused has approached the witness and began speaking to her.

"Then she began to assault her, repeatedly punching her to the head. She then walked off. A video was placed on Snapchat showing the attack and this was shown to police.”

The court heard there was a background to the assault.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “There is a boy in the middle of all this. One of the girls is 15, one of them is 17 and there’s a boy and there’s difficulty. She struck this person and she shouldn’t have done that.”

Mr Morrow said the only reason the matter came before the courts at all was the video of the attack being posted online.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted the 17-year-old was under the influence of alcohol at the time and had no previous involvement of any kind with the criminal courts.