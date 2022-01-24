Falkirk teen vandal had genitals drawn on his face

Shane Ross (19) had been out celebrating his 18th birthday with pals but, after consuming too much alcohol, they went on a car wrecking rampage, damaging the wing mirrors of cars parked in a street.

Unfortunately for Ross, who at some stage during the night had a depiction of male private parts drawn onto his face, police were able to quickly ascertain that he matched the description of one of the culprits.

Jamie Ogg (18), one of the vandals, tried to punch a police officer in the head.

Police tracked Ross down after receiving a description of the drawing on his face

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Ross and Ogg had pleaded guilty to maliciously damaging property and Ogg had admitted assaulting a police officer and threatening behaviour in Bleachfield, Falkirk on January 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was around 1.30am and the witness was watching television when they heard a noise coming from Dollar Avenue. They looked out the window and saw three males.

"One of them was heard to state ‘I’ll kick one’ and thereafter a male was seen to kick a vehicle. Officers attended and located the accused Ross – who matched the description of one of the males.

"He spoke with police officers and was noted to be engaging well with police. Then officers saw the accused Ogg – he seemed to be climbing a wall and was immediately hostile towards police.

"He shouted ‘what do you want’ and officers explained to both accused why they had been stopped. Ogg started swearing say ‘you’ve got nothing on us’. Officers then got out of their vehicle to speak to both accused.

"The Ogg made a fist and attempted to punch a police officer to the face, continuing to shout and swear ‘get off me’.”

Officers then carried out checks and discovered a number of vehicles all had their wing mirrors damaged and later found CCTV footage showing the accused punching the wing mirrors.

Representing Ogg, defence solicitor Dick Sandeman stated his client was a first offender.

Stephen Biggam, representing Ross, said: “They were out celebrating Mr Ross’s 18th birthday and he had consumed far too much alcohol on the night in question. He is ashamed and apologetic for what he did.”

Mr Biggam said Ross had a male organ drawn on his face during the night out.

“I don’t think it was self inflicted,” he added. “He was the only person matching the description and I think there was some amusement from police about his situation.

"Officers told him to go away and they would deal with him in due course. It’s a night he wants to put behind him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Ogg and Ross were both appearing before him as first offenders.

He ordered Ogg, 44 Polwarth Avenue, Brightons to complete 60 hours unpaid work within six months and ordered him to pay £340 compensation – at £40 per month – to the owners of the vehicles.

Ross, 63 Manre Drive, California, was ordered to pay £200 compensation at a rate of £20 per week.

