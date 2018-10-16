Falkirk teen roofer’s racist rant

Roofer Brandon Thomson (18) achieved new heights of offensive behaviour when he subjected staff at a takeaway to racist abuse.

Thomson, 139 Merchiston Avenue, Bainsford, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Hot Kebabs, Melville Street, Falkirk on September 17. In the charges against him he was said to have refused to leave the premises and began shouting and swearing and making racist remarks. Sentence was deferred to this week by Sheriff Craig Caldwell to allow Thomson to produce evidence to the court of the claim he made that he would soon be starting a roofing job down in London.