Falkirk teen attacks takeaway worker

Drunken Terry Brown (19) had no money to pay for his takeaway and proceeded to repeatedly punch a member of staff who had just told him to leave.

Brown, 27 Cunningham Gardens, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed at Flames Tandoori, Salmon Inn Road, Polmont on May 24.

Rebecca Scott, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was working at the premises when the accused and co accused entered, heavily intoxicated. They attempted to order food but had no money to pay.

“They were asked to leave. At this point the accused began to punch the witness repeatedly to the head and body as he was trying to get him out of the takeaway. Once they were outside the accused chased after the witness and attemped to punch him.

“The witness fell to the ground twice during the incident and was punched to the head an body.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Brown had been caught up in a situation which was mainly due to his co-accused and too much alcohol having been consumed.

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Brown £600 to be paid back at a rate of £125 per month.