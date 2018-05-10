Falkirk taxpayers warned about fraudulent rebate messages

People across Falkirk district are being warned by HMRC to stay vigilant in the fight against fraudsters.

The tax authority is currently processing tax refunds after the end of the 2017-18 tax year. However, criminals are taking advantage of this by sending out scam emails and SMS-messages to trick the public into thinking they have received a rebate

so they hand over their account and personal details.

Many of these fraudulent emails and texts include links which take the user to dubious websites where their information can be stolen. These sites are a focus of HMRC’s efforts to tackle fraud. In March 2018, it requested 2672 phishing websites be taken down and received 84,549 phishing reports. This kind of phishing is expected to continue in the coming months as genuine tax refunds are issued.

Income tax for April 6, 2017, to April 5, 2018 will be calculated over the coming months and anyone owed a genuine tax rebate will receive a tax calculation letter by post between June and October.

If you haven’t paid the right amount at the end of the tax year, HMRC will post you a tax calculation. This can be a P800 or a Simple Assessment letter. If you have paid too much tax the letter will explain how you can get your refund paid to you. If you

have not paid enough tax the letter will tell you how much you owe and how you can pay.

Treasury Minister Mel Stride MP said: “HMRC only informs you about tax refunds through the post or through your pay via your employer. All emails, text messages, or voicemail messages saying you have a tax refund are a scam. Do not click on any links in these messages and forward them to HMRC’s phishing email address and phone number.”