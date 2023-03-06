Falkirk substance abuser jailed for punching partner outside pharmacy
A man who has has been misusing substances from a young age punched his partner while they were standing outside a town centre pharmacy in the middle of the afternoon.
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Allan Dearie, 41, had pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner – punching her on the head – in Falkirk High Street, near Callendar Pharmacy, on December 31 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 1.30pm and Mr Dearie is with a woman standing outside the premises. He has become agitated and aggressive towards her and is seen to punch her once before walking about in front of her.”
It was stated Dearie had problems with substance misuse from a young age.
Sheriff Alison Michie said there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence and jailed Dearie, 22 Kerse Gardens, Falkirk, for 145 days back dated to January 5.