Falkirk stores can breathe easy as serial shoplifter is caged

Peter Robertson (42) stole over £140 worth of goods from various shops in the first few months of 2018 and is now spending the rest of the year in prison.

Robertson, Room 5-4, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, admitted stealing food from Lidl, Carron Road, Carron on May 8, electric air fresheners from Poundstretcher in Falkirk High Street on May 7, alcohol from Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park on April 22 and candles from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on February 14. It was stated in court Robertson, who is now heroin free, has developed a problem with the drug Xanax which has led to his continued offending. Sheriff John Mundy sentenced him to 16 months in prison, back dated to May 9.