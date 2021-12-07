Falkirk 'stab victim' was 'most annoyed' when her partner called police

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCourtney had previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting and swearing at her partner – at an address in Church Place, Falkirk on October 10.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused have been in an on/off relationship for 14 years, live at separate addresses and have two children together who reside with their grandparents.

“The accused attended at the complainer’s home and he allowed her access. She told him she thought she had been stabbed and he saw there was some kind of liquid all over her top.

"Police were contacted and when they arrived she stormed out of the bedroom area shouting at her partner ‘did you call the police on me?’ and swore at him. Officers got between the accused and the complainer and asked her to stop her behaviour and calm down.

"She said ‘I can’t believe you called the police’, then swore at the complainer and then at police. She was then placed within the police van where she continued to act in an aggressive manner.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “She was most annoyed when she realised the police were in the premises. She had too much to drink that day and she lost her temper.

"They clearly have a difficult relationship – I would say volatile was the right word. Most of her problems stem from alcohol.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted this had been McCourtney’s sixth domestic conviction.

He placed McCourtney, 30 Overton Crescent, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for nine months – which will run alongside her other 12-month community payback order – with the condition she complete 30 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Due to the number of previous domestic convictions McCourtney has committed, she was also made subject to a non-harassment order to have no physical contact with her partner for a period of six months.

