Falkirk stab victim hurled abuse at police officers who were just trying to help him

John McGarry, 35, was in a bad state when officers caught up with him in the street, having sustained a number of cuts to his body after being attacked by two people.

Instead of being grateful to police, who had called an ambulance to come and treat him, McGarry began shouting, swearing and levelling threats at them.

He appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sherifff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour towards police officers during the course of a journey from River Street, Carron to Livingston Police Station on May 12 last year.

McGarry shouted and swore at police officers who were only trying to assist him after he had been attacked (Picture: Submitted)

Rachel Hall, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were contacted via 999 regarding an ongoing disturbance where the accused was said to have been repeatedly stabbed. They found the accused in the street – he had small cuts to his body so an ambulance was contacted.

"While he was waiting with police officers, the accused became aggressive, shouting and swearing and calling them names. He was told to stop but his behaviour continued.

"He then made threats saying ‘I’m going to murder all the Kellys – I’m going to burn them all down’.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He had indeed been assaulted by two persons. He accepts he shouldn’t have behaved in the manner in which he did towards police officers as they tried to assist him.

"He was under the influence of substances at the time and that didn’t really help him.”

The court heard McGarry, of no fixed abode, had subsequently breached the community payback order he received and it was revoked. Currently in custody he was said to have a liberation date of February 27 this year.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said McGarry was “in and out of custody” and that the short term prison sentences he was receiving did not seem to be working.