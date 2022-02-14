Falkirk son murdered his dad with 110 knife wounds, and filmed his death on Twitter

Christopher Gray left Alexander Gray, 73, with 110 wounds following the brutal attack on February 23, 2021.

The 49 year-old was later discovered by police still clutching a knife while kneeling over the pensioner, who had passed away by then.

Gray had faced a murder charge in December, but was acquitted after prosecutors accepted he was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

The case called again today/yesterday at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lady Stacey heard evidence from one doctor and read reports from two other medical professionals all who had dealings with Gray.

The judge today/yesterday followed the recommendations that she impose compulsion and restriction orders for Gray to remain at the State Hospital at Carstairs.

The hearing was told it was concluded Gray suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Lady Stacey told him: "I know that you do not agree with the diagnosis, but that you are prepared to their advice for treatment. You will remain in the state hospital."

The court was told in December how the attack occurred.

Gray posted the Twitter video with the message "Down with Satan and his minions".

Prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "It showed his father lying on the floor, wheezing heavily and apparently bleeding from his head.

"Gray appeared to be filming him while standing over him making a series of bizarre comments."

At 7.14am, Gray called his brother including stating to him he had "smacked dad around a wee bit.”

The advocate depute: "A further message containing references to similar matters was posted on his Twitter account 10 minutes later.

"The message 'tagged' various other Twitter accounts including those of famous individuals."

Gray went on to claim to his brother that he had "pushed" their dad, but that "he was fine and was now sleeping".

Around 10am, Gray then told his sister Alexander was "unconscious".

The court heard Alexander - also known as Alastair - had suffered a total of at least 110 "sharp force injuries" to the head, neck, chest and arm.

