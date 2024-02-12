Falkirk Snapchat stalker will have to wait to hear what punishment his shady behaviour warrants
Alexander Young, 23, was said to have become aggressive in some of the messages he sent to the student – so much so she felt she had to contact the police regarding them.
Young appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing the young woman fear and alarm by repeatedly sending her unwanted messages on social media at an address in the Falkirk area and elsewhere between September 1, 2019 and July 25, 2020.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said the complainer was a student at the time, having left school in 2018.
"She knew the accused through a friend of a friend,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “A short time after she left school she began receiving messages from the accused on Snapchat.
"He asked her out on a date. After this the complainer describes the accused as becoming aggressive. He told her he was enrolling in the same college as her.”
At this point in the proceedings Sheriff Maryam Labaki noted there was quite lengthy narration involved in the case and asked the crown to provide a written narrative for a later court.
She deferred sentence on Young, 7 York Drive, Falkirk, until February 15 and stated he would remain remanded in custody until that date.