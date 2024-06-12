Falkirk shoplifter's 'lonely and isolated life' now under supervision of the courts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial shoplifter who turns to crime to obtain alcohol when his benefits run out has been given one last chance to stay out of prison.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Edgar, 63, having admitted a string of thefts from business, including, most recently, a can of lager from Spar, Central Avenue, Grangmeouth on March 23 and a bottle of wine from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk on February 14.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Edgar lived a “lonely and isolated life” and had a long list of previous offences for shoplifting due to his “extensive alcohol issues”

"Once his benefits run out he resorts to shoplifting,” she added.

Edgar stole a bottle of wine from Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It’s a clear choice between custody or an attempt to place you under supervision to address these alcohol issues which are causing your offending.”