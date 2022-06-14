Falkirk shoplifter released from custody to attend brother's funeral

Gary Morton (37) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, the most recent being shoplifting alcohol and two pillows from Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth on May 8.

He also admitted stealing a quantity of groceries from Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon in May 2 and breaching his bail conditions by entering the store.

The court heard Morton had “difficulties with alcohol and drugs” and his younger brother had died since he was in custody.

It was stated he wanted to be released so he could attend the funeral.