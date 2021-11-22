Falkirk shoplifter misses court to start rehab

Diane Graham (33) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 1, last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:00 pm

The court heard Graham, 42 Hawley Road, Falkirk, was not present because, the day before her scheduled court appearance, she had just started a two-week isolation period on her six-month residential rehabilitation course.

In her absence, Sheriff Craig Harris placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months to May 19.

Graham stole alcohol from Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir

