Falkirk shoplifter misses court to start rehab
Diane Graham (33) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of alcohol from Asda, Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir on April 1, last year.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:00 pm
The court heard Graham, 42 Hawley Road, Falkirk, was not present because, the day before her scheduled court appearance, she had just started a two-week isolation period on her six-month residential rehabilitation course.
In her absence, Sheriff Craig Harris placed her on a structured deferred sentence for six months to May 19.