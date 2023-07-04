Falkirk shoplifter having health issues with his liver after pinching alcohol

David Edgar, 62, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing alcohol from the Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on March 2 this year. His crime – pinching £13.99 worth of booze which was not recovered – was captured on CCTV.

The court heard Edgar was due for release from custody on July 7.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “Alcohol has been an issue for him for a significant number of years and has resulted in health issues for him with his liver.”

Edgar pinched booze from the Spar store in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)