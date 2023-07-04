News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Falkirk shoplifter having health issues with his liver after pinching alcohol

A shoplifter’s most recent theft of booze from a shop had him admitting alcohol has caused him some severe health issues and is now hitting him hard in the liver.
By Court Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

David Edgar, 62, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted stealing alcohol from the Spar, Newhouse Road, Grangemouth on March 2 this year. His crime – pinching £13.99 worth of booze which was not recovered – was captured on CCTV.

The court heard Edgar was due for release from custody on July 7.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “Alcohol has been an issue for him for a significant number of years and has resulted in health issues for him with his liver.”

Edgar pinched booze from the Spar store in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Edgar pinched booze from the Spar store in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Edgar pinched booze from the Spar store in Newhouse Road, Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Most Popular

Sheriff Charles Lugton placed Edgar, 3 – 4 Corentin Court, Finistere Avenue, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and fixed a review of the order for two month’s time.