Falkirk shoplifter asks for a custodial sentence to help her kick cocaine
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said Teven was in the grip of a cocaine addiction and wanted to be sent to custody so she could overcome it.
"I accept she has a terrible record,” she added. “That’s due to the fact she has had significant drug problems for the majority of her adult life. She was not only stealing to fund her addiction, she was stealing food.
"She feels she can make use of the resources available to her in custody so she won’t have the same issues when she is released.”
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Teven was currently serving a custodial sentence and was due for release in December.
She sentenced her to two months in prison.