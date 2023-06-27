Falkirk sheriff warns offender another prison sentence awaits if he fails to engage

The court heard Jeffrey, 73 Thrashbush Road, Airdrie, had been placed on a community payback order on June 1 for another matter, but he was apparently not taking the community disposal as seriously as he should be.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your compliance with that order may not be what social work are expecting.”

It was stated Jeffrey was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on August 24 for a review of the existing order and the result of that hearing would influence what happened to him at the Falkirk court.

Jeffrey was caught with the SIM card at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)