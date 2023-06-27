Falkirk sheriff warns offender another prison sentence awaits if he fails to engage
The court heard Jeffrey, 73 Thrashbush Road, Airdrie, had been placed on a community payback order on June 1 for another matter, but he was apparently not taking the community disposal as seriously as he should be.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your compliance with that order may not be what social work are expecting.”
It was stated Jeffrey was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on August 24 for a review of the existing order and the result of that hearing would influence what happened to him at the Falkirk court.
Sheriff Michie warned him if he was not seen to be complying with his existing community payback order then that option would not be available when he comes back to court on September 7 and the alternative will be custody.