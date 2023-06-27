News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk sheriff warns offender another prison sentence awaits if he fails to engage

Aiden Jeffrey, 19, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to having possession of an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont YOI on August 11, 2022.
By Court Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

The court heard Jeffrey, 73 Thrashbush Road, Airdrie, had been placed on a community payback order on June 1 for another matter, but he was apparently not taking the community disposal as seriously as he should be.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “Your compliance with that order may not be what social work are expecting.”

It was stated Jeffrey was due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on August 24 for a review of the existing order and the result of that hearing would influence what happened to him at the Falkirk court.

Jeffrey was caught with the SIM card at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Jeffrey was caught with the SIM card at Polmont YOI (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Sheriff Michie warned him if he was not seen to be complying with his existing community payback order then that option would not be available when he comes back to court on September 7 and the alternative will be custody.