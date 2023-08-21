News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall for breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Falkirk sheriff warns ASBO breacher to 'bring a bag' because custody awaits if she offends again

An offender was warned to “bring a bag” to court if she continues to misbehave because she will be heading for custody.
By Court Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:39 BST

Kelly Anne McLachlan, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of offences – the most recent being a breach of her anti-social behaviour order at her 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on August 3.

The court heard McLachlan now had seven summary complaints – including assaulting a police officer by scratching him at Falkirk Police Station on September 6 last year – “stacking up” before the court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins said the maximum sentence each of the complaints carries is a year and McLachlan has “got to know that”.

“She’s not helping herself by behaving like this,” he added.

Deferring sentence on McLachlan until October 12 for a community payback order review, Sheriff Collins warned: “If there is a report of this type of behaviour againg she should bring a bag with her because she’s not going home.”