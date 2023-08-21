Falkirk sheriff warns ASBO breacher to 'bring a bag' because custody awaits if she offends again
Kelly Anne McLachlan, 36, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted a string of offences – the most recent being a breach of her anti-social behaviour order at her 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on August 3.
The court heard McLachlan now had seven summary complaints – including assaulting a police officer by scratching him at Falkirk Police Station on September 6 last year – “stacking up” before the court.
Sheriff Simon Collins said the maximum sentence each of the complaints carries is a year and McLachlan has “got to know that”.
“She’s not helping herself by behaving like this,” he added.
Deferring sentence on McLachlan until October 12 for a community payback order review, Sheriff Collins warned: “If there is a report of this type of behaviour againg she should bring a bag with her because she’s not going home.”