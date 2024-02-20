Falkirk sheriff tells offender custody is on the table after his vicious attack on a 16-year-old

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Owen Power, 21, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old boy – punching him and kicking him on the head to his injury – in Upper Newmarket Street, Falkirk on January 6.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said there were a “number of troubling issues” raised in Power’s criminal justice social work report.

Addressing Power, she said: “I don’t know if you are aware of the serious position you are in. You have pleaded guilty to a very serious assault and the court is considering a custodial sentence.”

Power appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)