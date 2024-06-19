Falkirk sheriff sends drunk and dangerous 'self destruct mode' driver to prison
Ryan Stewart, 32, eventually – and inevitably – crashed his vehicle into a tree.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Stewart had admitted driving dangerously while unfit through alcohol on the A977 between Gartarry Roundabout and Forestmill on September 16, 2021.
The charge stated Stewart was driving at excessive speeds, unsuitable for the road he was on and the weather conditions at the time and his car struck a tree, causing extensive damage.
The court heard Stewart, Flat 2D Mar Street, Alloa, had resorted to substance misuse to deal with a past trauma and was said to be on “self destruct mode” at the time of the incident.
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced him to 13-and-a-half months in prison and banned him from driving for 27 months.