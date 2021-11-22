Falkirk sheriff praises offender's life change

A former inmate of Polmont YOI who was once caught with a sharpened plastic toothbrush/razor blade weapon received heartfelt praise for the way she has turned her life around.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:46 pm

Chantelle Pearson (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon in Polmont YOI on September 28, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncreiff said the weapon was uncovered when staff went to check on her welfare.

The court heard Pearson, who now lives in Edinburgh, had totally turned over a new leaf since she had been released from the YOI in January.

Pearson was caught with the weapon in Polmont YOI

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I want to recognise the turnaround in your life. You have got a new partner, a new tenancy, you’ve got yourself a job – you're earning money and you have not committed any offences since you were released.

"You’re doing really well and it’s to your credit.”

Sheriff Harris placed Pearson on a supervised community payback order for 12 months.

