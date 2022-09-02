News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk sheriff gives offender last chance at freedom

Connor McGowan (27) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct – sending threatening and abusive text messages – which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Wallace Street, Falkirk, between October 10 and October 12, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:32 am
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:33 am

After having failed to show up at court a number of times, Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McGowan was “not in a good position” with the court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday Sheriff Livingston said: “I’m prepared to give you one last chance in relation to this situation.”

He placed McGowan, 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for alcohol and drug treatment.

McGowan was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.

His orders were transferred to Hamilton Sheriff Court.