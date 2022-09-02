Falkirk sheriff gives offender last chance at freedom

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After having failed to show up at court a number of times, Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McGowan was “not in a good position” with the court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday Sheriff Livingston said: “I’m prepared to give you one last chance in relation to this situation.”

McGowan appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He placed McGowan, 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for alcohol and drug treatment.

McGowan was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.