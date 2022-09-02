Falkirk sheriff gives offender last chance at freedom
Connor McGowan (27) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct – sending threatening and abusive text messages – which caused his ex partner fear and alarm in Wallace Street, Falkirk, between October 10 and October 12, 2020.
After having failed to show up at court a number of times, Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McGowan was “not in a good position” with the court and issued a warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday Sheriff Livingston said: “I’m prepared to give you one last chance in relation to this situation.”
He placed McGowan, 1 Mansion Court, Cambuslang, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for alcohol and drug treatment.
McGowan was also placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next three months.
His orders were transferred to Hamilton Sheriff Court.