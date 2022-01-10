Falkirk sheriff gives 'bus trouble' offender one last chance

The court heard Carr, who lives in 22 Hallpark Sauchie, had to catch three buses in order to make it to court in Camelon.

Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said he had returned home after a number of buses failed to turn up.

Carr failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

Sheriff Simon Collins QC gave him one last chance, deferring sentence to January 13.

