Falkirk sheriff gives 'bus trouble' offender one last chance

John Carr (25) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug heroin in Grahams Road, Falkirk, on may 22 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:20 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 3:20 pm

The court heard Carr, who lives in 22 Hallpark Sauchie, had to catch three buses in order to make it to court in Camelon.

Defence solicitor Michael Lowrie said he had returned home after a number of buses failed to turn up.

Bonnybridge domestic offender engaged in prolonged abuse of partner

Carr failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

Sheriff Simon Collins QC gave him one last chance, deferring sentence to January 13.

