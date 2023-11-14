Falkirk Sheriff Court passes on case of teen thug stealing cash from child
A teenager who stole a quantity of money from a 13-year-old child in a convenience store will not be dealt with by Falkirk Sheriff Court.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 16 at the time of the incident and had pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of money from a 13-year-old child in Usave, Dower House, Bo’ness on March 15.
Sheriff Alison Michie said she had received advice from the children’s hearing to remit the case back to them and she did so.