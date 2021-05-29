Falkirk Sheriff Court heard offender called police on himself after attacking his girlfriend

Jason O’Hagan (19) then drank so much he passed out and he and his girlfriend were taken to hospital, but, upon arrival, walked away from the ambulance with him captured on CCTV picking up rocks and threatening her with them.

O’Hagan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaviour which was abusive towards his ex partner at various locations, including Forth Valley Royal Hospital, between October 27 and November 10, 2019.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to have contact with her on November 10, 2019.

O'Hagan engaged in abusive behaviour towards his former partner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness and the accused were at a friends house consuming alcohol and the accused stated he wanted to go home. The witness stated she wanted to stay and he left without her.

"Then at 1.20am the witness attended at the house to see the accused, who did not answer the door because he was intoxicated and angry and knew a fight would break out between them.

"A sort time later he did answer the door and an argument occurred, during which he shouted and swore at the witness, calling her names. They grabbed and struggled with each other.

"He then slapped her to the side of her face and they both ended up on the ground. The accused grabbed her neck, keeping her pinned on the ground.

"However, at no point did the witness struggle to breathe. The accused let go and they both got up. The witness left and the accused then called the police and told them he had assaulted his girlfriend”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “So this wasn’t one that required a massive amount of detective work.”

The court heard the women O’Hagan assaulted was hostile towards police, but officers noted redness to her left ear and scratches to her abdomen and back.

The procurator fiscal depute added: “The accused was arrested and told police ‘I did grab her by the throat and slap her – I just owned up to it before the police came and got me’.”

On another occasion O’Hagan breached his bail not to see the woman and this came to light after he had too much to drink in her company and lost consciousness.

"The witness contacted an ambulance,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “They were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but the two of them walked off from the ambulance when they got there.”

The couple were then caught together on CCTV, with O’Hagan picking up rocks and brandishing them at the woman as they walked away from the hospital.

The court heard O’Hagan’s former partner was currently remanded in custody having been charged with attempted murder.

O’Hagan, who has found himself a job as a trainee janitor, was said not to have the maturity to deal with such a “toxic” relationship at the time of the offence. when he was only 17.