Falkirk Sheriff Court disturbance: 'It was as if they had the Devil himself in a cell down there'

Proceedings at Falkirk Sheriff Court were disrupted this morning and had to be halted completely at one stage due to a disturbance in the holding cells below the courts.

From the very start of the busy remand and custodies court people in the public benches could hear screaming and shouting coming from the cells right below Court Three.

The noise increased and included loud sustained banging on a door.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki struggled to conduct business during the first case called that morning and was forced to leave the bench and adjourn proceedings until the matter was “sorted out”.

The prisoner in the cells under the Court 3 at Falkirk Sheriff Court was so disruptive he forced the sheriff to adjourn proceedings (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

After around five minutes the court recommenced, but the noise began once more.

Sheriff Labaki just got on with the court proceedings, however, stating whoever was making the racket downstairs was not going to delay the court any further.

She asked procurator fiscal depute Tiffany Chisholm, who was on duty in Court Three that day, to look into the matter, stating the person at the centre of the disturbance may well find himself in contempt of court.

A Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service media card holder stated he had never heard anything like it in all his time covering courts.

He said: “I’ve covered this court on a regular basis for 20 years man and boy and I’ve never heard something as bad, or as loud and sustained as that before. It was as if they had the Devil himself in a cell down there.”

It is believed the prisoner in question, who was not scheduled to appear in the Court Three, had been due to appear at proceedings in another court