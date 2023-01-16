Falkirk sheriff asks domestic offender if he breached his bail and got his partner pregnant
A domestic offender who was ordered by the court not to have contact with his partner was asked how this same partner came to be six months pregnant if he was adhering to his bail conditions.
Ross Martin, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner – making threats an offensive comments towards her on social media – at various locations, including Drumacre Road, Bo’ness, between December 19, 2021 and April 14, 2022.
Sheriff Alison Michie raised an interesting question on whether or not Martin, 18 Catherine Street, Bannockburn, had been adhering to his bail conditions not to have contact with his partner.
She asked: “How does his partner come to be six months pregnant?”
Sheriff Michie also noted Martin’s criminal record did him “no favours”.
She adjourned the case until February 16 to obtain a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment and also continued consideration of a non-harassment order.