The woman thought she had dreamed the encounter with Alexander Liston (29).

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Liston had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman – touching her private parts – while she was sleeping at an address in the Falkirk area between June 15 and June 16.

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said Liston was in the address with the woman when she took her medication and went to sleep.

Liston appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

She said: “She awoke feeling a light pressure on her thigh and she assumed the cat was lying on it. She then felt the pressure move up her thigh to her groin. Due to her medication she fell back asleep.”

The procurator fiscal depute said the woman then felt her hand being moved, placed on something – which turned out to be the accused’s private parts – and pressure applied but she fell back asleep again.

"She thought she had been dreaming about the incident,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She did not think anything had occurred. However, she spoke to the accused on Snapchat and he stated he felt guilty.

"He admitted to her he had sexually assaulted her while she was asleep. He was then traced to his place of employment and arrested.”

Sheriff Alison Michie placed Liston, 87 Dochart Place, Hallglen, on a supervised community payback order for six months with the condition he complete 110 hours in the period.