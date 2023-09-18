Falkirk sex offender grabs young shop worker by the face and tries to kiss her
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Beattie, 67, had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female shop worker – seizing her face, attempting to kiss her – at a premises in the Falkirk area on October 16 last year.
Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 7.45pm and the witness was on duty as a sales assistant when the accused approached her and grabbed her by the face with both hands and said ‘give me a kiss’.
"He grabbed her arms to pull her closer and she put her hands up to push him away. He repeated again ‘give me a kiss’ and said ‘can I kiss you?’ and ‘I love you’. She grappled with him for a few seconds and told him no and to get off.
"She eventually managed to get him off her and he walked out of the premises. Police were contacted. He told officers ‘I can only apologise to her. I was too drunk. I would never carry on like that when I’m sober’.”
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said it was not “very edifying behaviour” from his client, who had not “set foot” back in the shop since because he was so embarrassed by what he had done.
"He has stayed away from the shop so there is no further trauma for her,” added Mr Biggam.
Sheriff Alison Michie said: “This incident must have been extremely distressing for the complainer.”
She noted Beattie, 121 Grahamsdyke Street, Laurieston, only had one previous non-analogous offence.
"You have a significant difficulty with alcohol and, while it’s not an excuse, it’s clear alcohol was involved in leading you to behave in this manner,” said Sheriff Michie.
She placed Beattie on as supervised community payback order for 18 months with a conduct requirement to attend for alcohol counselling in that ime and another not to enter the shop where the crime was committed.
He was also made subject to the reporting requirements of the sex offenders register for 18 months.