Falkirk sex offender exposed his buttocks to young girls

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Reid (45) was about to step out from the pavement into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Falkirk town centre, but the quick thinking girls shouted out and saved him.

He seemed to be annoyed by this for some reason and then started shouting and swearing at them, before pulling down his trousers and showing them his buttocks.

The girls fled to the safety of a nearby shop, but when they came out Reid was still there.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the youngsters took a picture of him with her phone and that – along with CCTV footage of the offence – was used to identify him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Garrison Place, Falkirk on April 23 and a sexual assault on a woman – touching her private parts over her clothing – in Stewart Road, Falkirk on July 24 last year.

The court heard there was “no sexual element” to Reid’s most recent offence, which was captured on CCTV. However, it was stated the incident had left the girls – aged either 13 or 14 – badly shaken.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainers did not know the accused. It was 6.30pm and the complainers saw the accused crossing in front of them. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

"He stepped onto the road when a car was approaching and one of the complainers shouted at him to be careful. He then shouted towards them, swearing at them and called one of them a fat cow.

"He then pulled his trousers down and exposed his buttocks to the girls – he did this for several moments. The complainers were upset and alarmed and quickly walked passed the accused and approached another adult and asked to be escorted into Asda.

"They were within the shop for a few minutes and on exiting they saw the accused again. One of the girls managed to take a picture of the accused with her phone. Several days later police were made aware of the incident.

"The school-based police officer got a copy of the image which one of the girls had taken.”

The court heard Reid actually showed up at Falkirk Police Station on an unconnected matter and that was when he was arrested for this offence.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He was locked out of this house and went to the police station, where he was arrested.”

Mr Aitken added Reid was “ashamed and embarrassed” by the offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “From what I gather the girls have tried to help him and he seems to have taken umbrage at this.”

Addressing Reid directly, he added: “However drunk you were, it’s no excuse whatsoever in relation to these matters.”