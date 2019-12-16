Falkirk serial pest said he smelled bacon when police arrived

An angry teen who called police officers ‘piggies’ made nuisance phone calls time and time again and then abused officers when they came to investigate.

Kyle Brand (18), who is currently undergoing a sexual transition, constantly called police to come and help him – once stating he was being robbed and his dog had been stabbed – but always became furious with them when they actually arrived on the scene, saying things like “I smell bacon” and “I’m going to stab you piggy” when they were outside his door, chanting racist slurs over loud music and even throwing a scooter at officers on one occasion.

Brand, 4 Sutton Place, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to assault and threatening behaviour on the A9 Northern Distributor Road near the Helix on October 22, threatening behaviour in Sutton Place, Falkirk on May 8 and possession of scissors in a public in Newmarket Street, Falkirk on February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Scott said: “The accused contacted police saying he was being robbed. He phoned again a couple of minutes later and said his dog had been stabbed. Police officers attended and the accused refused to answer the door.

“He shouted and swore loudly through the door, ‘piggy’, ‘I smell bacon’ and ‘I’m going to stab you piggy’. He then turned up loud music and shouted over the music ‘there ain’t no black in the Union Jack so send those Pakis back’ repeatedly.

On another occasion Brand actually got physically violent when police officers attended and found him standing near a bridge.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “He made threats of violence towards police officers. He had a scooter with him and threw it towards police officers.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Brand, who the court heard was transitioning, was displaying “bizarre” behaviour during his offences.

He deferred sentence to January 17 next year for a psychological report to be compiled.